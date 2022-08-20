Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $215,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $12,010,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nelnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Nelnet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,608,000.

NNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

