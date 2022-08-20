Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 1,295 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LH opened at $249.31 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

