ImageCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,517.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $33,338.65 and $1,517.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00242262 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,012,412 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.