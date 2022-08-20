Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $207,164.48

Ink (INK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $207,164.48 and approximately $26,324.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

