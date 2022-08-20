Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stock Position Raised by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.0 %

KJAN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.