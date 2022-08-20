Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$98,428.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$381,695.07.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neovasc alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Doug Janzen purchased 1,645 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.21.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen acquired 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen purchased 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.

On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,616.12.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen bought 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40.

Neovasc Price Performance

Neovasc Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.