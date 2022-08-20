Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,199,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

BLZE traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,775. The company has a market cap of $231 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of 5.72 and a 200 day moving average of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

