Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total value of C$1,062,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,735,109.82.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.1 %

CPX stock opened at C$50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.78. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7383514 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.