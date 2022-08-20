Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 130,741 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Further Reading
