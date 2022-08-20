Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 130,741 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.