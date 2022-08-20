Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells 5,135 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

