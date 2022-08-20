Insider Selling: Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) CEO Sells 143,020 Shares of Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryals Mcmullian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00.

FLO stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

