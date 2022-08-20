Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,640,210.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

FTCI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 825,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,930. The company has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

