Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,640,210.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTCI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 825,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,930. The company has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
