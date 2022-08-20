Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LFLY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

