Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. 9,309,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,299. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
