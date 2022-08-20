Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. 9,309,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,299. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

