Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $12,041.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

