InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27.
About InspireMD
