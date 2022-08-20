Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

