Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

