Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

