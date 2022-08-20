Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,073.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 630,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

