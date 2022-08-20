Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

