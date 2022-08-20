Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 95,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

