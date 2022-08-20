Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.