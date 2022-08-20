International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC opened at $7.75 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

