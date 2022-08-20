International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) COO Joseph Aguilar Sells 25,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

