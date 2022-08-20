Internet Computer Trading Down 22.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00030238 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $70.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,299,904 coins and its circulating supply is 255,310,953 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
