InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $92.51 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

