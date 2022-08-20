InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of POCT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.