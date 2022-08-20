InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $147,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $36.78 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.