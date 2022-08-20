InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $477,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.96. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

