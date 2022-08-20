InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 410 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 224,087 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.