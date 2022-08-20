InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NOBL stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.