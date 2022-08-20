Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

