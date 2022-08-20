Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,770,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,135,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.91 and its 200 day moving average is $320.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

