Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,899,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

