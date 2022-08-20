Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 19th (BGAOY, BOH, DRI, EDDRF, EXPD, FSNUY, GLW, HLUYY, LKQ, LSCC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 19th:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76).

Get Proximus PLC alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47).

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07).

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 46.00 to 43.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86).

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98).

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.