Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 19th (BGAOY, BOH, DRI, EDDRF, EXPD, FSNUY, GLW, HLUYY, LKQ, LSCC)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 19th:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76).

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47).

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07).

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 46.00 to 43.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86).

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98).

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.