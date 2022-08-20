ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.80.
ironSource Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ironSource
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ironSource (IS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.