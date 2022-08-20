ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $17,850,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after buying an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 308.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 5,168,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

