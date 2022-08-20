iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,793. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

