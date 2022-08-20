iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

