iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.81. 44,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 90,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.
