iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 643,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,974. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

