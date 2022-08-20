iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.63. 211,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 321,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.