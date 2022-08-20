iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Shares Down 2.7%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.87. 325,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,749% from the average session volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

