iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

