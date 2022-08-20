iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

