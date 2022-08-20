iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $126.79. 570,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.