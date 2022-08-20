iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.58. 624,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
