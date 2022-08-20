iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

