iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

XIU stock opened at C$30.90 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.43.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

