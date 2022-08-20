iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
XIU stock opened at C$30.90 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.43.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
