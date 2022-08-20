Ispolink Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $839,316.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

